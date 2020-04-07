Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 99,319 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,307,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 99,319 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $46,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 159,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Jerry Moyes sold 290,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $8,630,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,183.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KNX. Wolfe Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cowen increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.92.

Shares of KNX opened at $32.59 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $27.03 and a 1 year high of $40.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.38.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

