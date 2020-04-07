Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,421,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,139,883 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of CubeSmart worth $44,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,546,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,331,000 after buying an additional 5,678,273 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,105,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,679,000 after buying an additional 2,710,022 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,499,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth $63,243,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,397,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,651 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CUBE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on CubeSmart from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.57.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $36.32. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.11%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

