Nuvista Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Nuvista Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NUVSF. Scotiabank cut Nuvista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut Nuvista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Nuvista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Nuvista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of Nuvista Energy stock opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.64. Nuvista Energy has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $3.79.

About Nuvista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

