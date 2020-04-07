Nuvista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Cut to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Nuvista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Nuvista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Nuvista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Nuvista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nuvista Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

NUVSF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 104,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,930. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64. Nuvista Energy has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $3.79.

About Nuvista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

