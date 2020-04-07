NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Decreased by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 0.7% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 21,328.6% during the 4th quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 298,600 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $304.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.27.

In other news, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $4,221,385.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,359.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total transaction of $1,488,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,829 shares of company stock worth $15,965,482. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $269.25. The stock had a trading volume of 10,662,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,220,810. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.47. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

