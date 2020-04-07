Nxt Hits Market Cap of $9.94 Million (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One Nxt coin can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Livecoin, Poloniex and Stocks.Exchange. In the last week, Nxt has traded up 25.6% against the US dollar. Nxt has a market cap of $9.94 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nxt alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded 51.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00019185 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014666 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014016 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 85.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005757 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011462 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005560 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Nxt Coin Profile

Nxt (NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official website for Nxt is nxt.org. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Indodax, SouthXchange, OKEx, Stocks.Exchange, CoinEgg, C-CEX, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.