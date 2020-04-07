Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $38.79 Million

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 7th. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $19.79 million and approximately $38.79 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar. One Ocean Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0565 or 0.00000771 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.22 or 0.02582692 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00201854 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00049042 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol’s launch date was May 18th, 2018. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,126,266 tokens. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

