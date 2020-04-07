ODUWA (OWC) Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $265,750.25 and $56,954.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001543 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. During the last week, ODUWA has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00033233 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00060416 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,341.24 or 1.00165312 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00065275 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000762 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001590 BTC.

About ODUWA

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin.

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

