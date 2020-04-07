Odyssey (OCN) 1-Day Volume Tops $293,477.00

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. In the last seven days, Odyssey has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. One Odyssey token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, Bittrex and HitBTC. Odyssey has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $293,477.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Odyssey alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.51 or 0.02582929 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00203666 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00047623 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00037993 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,270,306,738 tokens. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Odyssey’s official website is www.ocnex.net. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN.

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDEX, Kucoin, CoinTiger, Bit-Z, LBank, HitBTC, Huobi, FCoin, Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.