Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) Holdings Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,916,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 236,511 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.53% of Office Depot worth $7,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Office Depot by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 26,313,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,100,000 after purchasing an additional 280,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Office Depot by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,074,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,263,000 after purchasing an additional 600,831 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Office Depot by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,511,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,103,000 after purchasing an additional 300,842 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Office Depot by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,173,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 86,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Office Depot by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,892,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 95,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ODP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Office Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

ODP stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. Office Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $2.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.20.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Office Depot had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Office Depot Inc will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Office Depot’s payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Office Depot Profile

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

