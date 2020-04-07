OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:OISHY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:OISHY) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OISHY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS OISHY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,309. OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average is $21.90.

OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR Company Profile

Oil Search Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Papua New Guinea, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through PNG Business Unit, Exploration, and Other segments. It is involved in the development, production, and sale of liquefied natural gas, crude oil, natural gas, condensate, naphtha, and other refined products; and power generation activities.

