ON Semiconductor (ON) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

4/3/2020 – ON Semiconductor had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $18.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – ON Semiconductor was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/30/2020 – ON Semiconductor had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $23.50 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – ON Semiconductor was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/24/2020 – ON Semiconductor had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $22.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – ON Semiconductor was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/19/2020 – ON Semiconductor was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.

3/18/2020 – ON Semiconductor had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $13.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – ON Semiconductor was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/11/2020 – ON Semiconductor had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2020 – ON Semiconductor had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2020 – ON Semiconductor had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from to . They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – ON Semiconductor had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $24.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2020 – ON Semiconductor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2020 – ON Semiconductor was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/20/2020 – ON Semiconductor had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $28.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.98. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $25.92.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 3.84%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 25,424 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $297,715.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,004.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 9,513 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $242,581.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 676,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,260,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,762 shares of company stock valued at $985,119 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

