ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 62.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on ONEOK from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ONEOK from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

NYSE:OKE traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.83. 4,455,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,224,107. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.97 and a 200 day moving average of $66.37. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $78.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.73.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman John William Gibson bought 32,980 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $506,902.60. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 8,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.70 per share, with a total value of $197,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,260. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 156,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,025 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 927.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 504,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,031,000 after purchasing an additional 455,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

