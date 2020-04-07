Ontex Group’s (ONXXF) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised Ontex Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ONXXF remained flat at $$16.20 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587 shares, compared to its average volume of 350. Ontex Group has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.40.

About Ontex Group

Ontex Group NV manufactures and sells personal hygiene solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes; feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons; and adult incontinence products comprising adult pants and diapers, incontinence towels, and bed protection products.

