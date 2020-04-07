Orchid Trading 1.1% Lower This Week (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 7th. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $8.95 million and $2.29 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001891 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00054343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $330.63 or 0.04598778 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00068374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00037034 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005720 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014011 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010675 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,807,277 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

Orchid can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

