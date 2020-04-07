OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.54.

OGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of OrganiGram to a “hold” rating and set a $1.72 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of OrganiGram from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Shares of OGI opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $280.39 million and a PE ratio of -8.55. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.92.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 42.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. Equities research analysts predict that OrganiGram will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in OrganiGram by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 202,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 31,837 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in OrganiGram by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 344,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 13,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.