Origin Sport Hits Market Capitalization of $1.16 Million (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Origin Sport has a market cap of $1.16 million and $1.15 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Sport token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded 44.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013593 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000167 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Origin Sport Token Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

