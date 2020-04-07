Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ørsted A/S to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ørsted A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

DNNGY stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.55. 30,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,029. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.45. Ørsted A/S has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $38.91.

About Ørsted A/S

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates offshore wind farms, bioenergy plants, and waste-to-energy solutions. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, Bioenergy, and Customer Solutions segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.