OST Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.76 Million (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. OST has a market cap of $5.76 million and $244,238.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OST token can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Binance, Gate.io and OKEx. During the last seven days, OST has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.09 or 0.02592466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00205690 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00048880 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038249 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

OST Token Profile

OST was first traded on October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 741,498,543 tokens. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OST’s official website is ost.com. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken.

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gate.io, Coinsuper, Upbit, Binance, IDCM and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

