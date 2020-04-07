Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) will report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Ovintiv posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ovintiv.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 3.48%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ovintiv to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. CIBC raised Ovintiv from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.54.

In other Ovintiv news, President Michael Gerard Mcallister acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $33,592.00. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks acquired 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $222,890.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 157,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,847. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ovintiv stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 48,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Ovintiv stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,932,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,873,483. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ovintiv (OVV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.