Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) & Penn Virginia (NYSE:PVAC) Critical Contrast

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) and Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Ovintiv alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ovintiv and Penn Virginia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovintiv 2 13 4 0 2.11 Penn Virginia 0 1 2 0 2.67

Ovintiv presently has a consensus price target of $14.64, indicating a potential upside of 328.09%. Penn Virginia has a consensus price target of $60.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,923.41%. Given Penn Virginia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Penn Virginia is more favorable than Ovintiv.

Risk and Volatility

Ovintiv has a beta of 2.79, meaning that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penn Virginia has a beta of 2.78, meaning that its stock price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ovintiv and Penn Virginia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovintiv 3.48% 8.52% 3.98% Penn Virginia 15.00% 28.43% 11.69%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ovintiv and Penn Virginia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovintiv $6.73 billion 0.13 $234.00 million $3.29 1.04 Penn Virginia $471.22 million 0.10 $70.59 million $8.97 0.33

Ovintiv has higher revenue and earnings than Penn Virginia. Penn Virginia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ovintiv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Ovintiv Company Profile

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests. Penn Virginia Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.