Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on OVV. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ovintiv to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.54.

NYSE OVV traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,936,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,873,483. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.19 million, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.79.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Ovintiv had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Thomas G. Ricks purchased 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $222,890.00. Also, Director Bruce Gordon Waterman acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $122,100.00. Insiders have bought a total of 157,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,847 over the last ninety days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ovintiv stock. Nexus Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 260,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000. Nexus Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Ovintiv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

