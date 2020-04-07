Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $61.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.80% from the stock’s current price.

OC has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $67.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE OC traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.91. 477,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,787. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.56. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $68.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Owens Corning had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.90 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 11.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,566,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $541,353,000 after buying an additional 912,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Owens Corning by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,410,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,216,000 after purchasing an additional 192,317 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,267,000 after purchasing an additional 130,700 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 470.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,512 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,068,000 after buying an additional 69,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

