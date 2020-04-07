OWNDATA Price Tops $0.0000 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 7th. OWNDATA has a market cap of $545,626.60 and approximately $23,955.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OWNDATA token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. Over the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00069429 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00375543 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 62.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00014888 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014302 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012591 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001452 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWNDATA (OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata.

OWNDATA Token Trading

OWNDATA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

