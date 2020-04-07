Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 318.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,874 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.18% of Pacira Biosciences worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacira Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $223,000.

Get Pacira Biosciences alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PCRX. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Pacira Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pacira Biosciences from to in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Pacira Biosciences stock opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.44 and a 200-day moving average of $41.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.35. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $122.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira Biosciences news, insider Roy Winston purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $91,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 25,000 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Pacira Biosciences Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.