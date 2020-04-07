Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 75.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,263 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Pacira Biosciences worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the first quarter worth $65,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000.

Pacira Biosciences stock opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -114.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.73. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $122.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.04 million. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PCRX shares. ValuEngine raised Pacira Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Pacira Biosciences from to in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

In related news, CEO David M. Stack sold 25,000 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Roy Winston purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $91,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

