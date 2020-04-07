Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Equities researchers at Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Pacira Biosciences from to in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Pacira Biosciences from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pacira Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pacira Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.82.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.44 and a 200-day moving average of $41.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Pacira Biosciences has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $51.35.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.35. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $122.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pacira Biosciences will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacira Biosciences news, insider Roy Winston purchased 2,500 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $91,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 25,000 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 40.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,519,000 after buying an additional 384,794 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacira Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Pacira Biosciences by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 242,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after purchasing an additional 46,660 shares during the period.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

