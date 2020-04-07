Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $6.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $24.00. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 17.83% from the company’s previous close.

PK has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from to in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.46.

Shares of PK stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.91. 2,663,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,117,698. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.49. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $33.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.16). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.53 million. Analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Natelli bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $37,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75,632 shares in the company, valued at $940,105.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jill C. Olander bought 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $43,757.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,863.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,156 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 44,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 163,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 83,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

