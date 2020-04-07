Parkside Advisors LLC Buys 16,808 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Parkside Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1,173.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,808 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,021,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of VB traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,833. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $170.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.36.

