Parkside Advisors LLC Has $4.12 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Parkside Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 57.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 2.2% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 152,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,157,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $352,000. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 463,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 52,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $1.39 on Tuesday, hitting $70.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,091,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,443,853. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.78 and a 200 day moving average of $90.12. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

