Parkside Advisors LLC Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Parkside Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 44,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 0.6% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,016,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576,145 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 43,118,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010,089 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,061,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,607 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,411,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,698,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,237 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.08. 5,692,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,485,626. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.77. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $34.12.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

