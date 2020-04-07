Parkside Advisors LLC Purchases 24,614 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Parkside Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,614 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 7.6% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $499,497,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 797.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,135,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,530 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 55,772.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 988,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,839,000 after purchasing an additional 987,178 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $96,586,000. Finally, Forward Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 269,266.9% in the fourth quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 398,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,047,000 after purchasing an additional 398,515 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.27. 47,710,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,072,934. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $170.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4199 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

