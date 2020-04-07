Parkside Advisors LLC Purchases 30,538 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 155.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,538 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for 1.5% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 52,073,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,768,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,773,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,529,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,285 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,987,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,243 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,155,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,463,000 after acquiring an additional 750,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,201,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,371,000 after buying an additional 448,118 shares during the last quarter.

VMBS stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,232. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.77 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.126 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

