Parkside Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Parkside Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,008 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 19.4% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Parkside Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $35,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 105,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,344,000 after buying an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 90.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 120,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,414,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000.

Shares of IWB stock traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $146.45. The stock had a trading volume of 83,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,317. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.68 and a 200 day moving average of $169.30. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $120.20 and a 12-month high of $188.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.7438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

