Parkside Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Parkside Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 73.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104,007 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 2.0% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.59. 185,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,406. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $138.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.7935 per share. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

