Parkside Advisors LLC Sells 1,321 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Parkside Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.6% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $133.02. The company had a trading volume of 829,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,204,211. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.12. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

