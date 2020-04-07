Particl Hits Market Capitalization of $3.19 Million (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One Particl coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00004849 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Bittrex, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. Particl has a market cap of $3.19 million and $15,537.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002488 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000153 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000179 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,583,596 coins and its circulating supply is 9,000,211 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Particl’s official website is particl.io.

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

