Patron (PAT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $502.00

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 30% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Patron token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, HitBTC, LATOKEN and Exrates. Patron has a total market cap of $52,285.74 and $502.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Patron has traded up 77.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.57 or 0.02599731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00204566 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00048032 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Patron Token Profile

Patron was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,507,953 tokens. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject.

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, LATOKEN, IDAX, CoinBene, Hotbit, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

