Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $110.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PCTY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $82.37 on Tuesday. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $66.98 and a 1 year high of $150.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.20, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.62.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $450,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 37.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 10,400.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 1,369.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

