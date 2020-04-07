Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) is F&V Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for 4.0% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $6,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 766,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,409,000 after acquiring an additional 149,277 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Paypal by 1.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 84,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,767,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Paypal by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,142,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,779,920,000 after purchasing an additional 327,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,156,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,713,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $124.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Paypal from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.73.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

