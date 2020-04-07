PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Holdings Raised by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) by 134.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,122 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of PaySign worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in PaySign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of PaySign during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PaySign by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of PaySign during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of PaySign during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PaySign in a research note on Sunday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of PaySign from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.83.

NASDAQ PAYS opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.31. PaySign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $18.67.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.77 million for the quarter. PaySign had a return on equity of 56.32% and a net margin of 21.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

