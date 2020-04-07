PaySign’s (PAYS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 95.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PAYS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PaySign in a research report on Sunday. Finally, BidaskClub raised PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PaySign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

NASDAQ PAYS opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.31. PaySign has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $18.67. The stock has a market cap of $216.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 1.32.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). PaySign had a return on equity of 56.32% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.77 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that PaySign will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PaySign by 3.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in PaySign by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in PaySign by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 136,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PaySign by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PaySign by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

