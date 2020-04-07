PCHAIN Trading Up 18.6% Over Last 7 Days (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One PCHAIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, DDEX, Bibox and DEx.top. During the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar. PCHAIN has a market cap of $943,861.63 and $451,960.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

PCHAIN Token Profile

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,102,668 tokens. The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN.

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, IDEX, DEx.top, Bilaxy, DDEX, Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

