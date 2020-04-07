Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $8.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 19.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from to in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.64.

Shares of NYSE:PEB traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $10.61. The company had a trading volume of 253,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,006,010. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $33.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.52.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEB. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $82,616,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $46,294,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,362,000 after buying an additional 378,695 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,377,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,731,000 after purchasing an additional 376,649 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,586,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,969,000 after purchasing an additional 371,620 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

