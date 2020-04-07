Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Codemasters Group (LON:CDM)

Codemasters Group (LON:CDM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CDM. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a research note on Tuesday.

LON CDM traded up GBX 12.50 ($0.16) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 247.50 ($3.26). 659,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Codemasters Group has a 52-week low of GBX 190 ($2.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 356 ($4.68). The firm has a market cap of $415.25 million and a PE ratio of 16.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 262.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 253.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

In related news, insider Rashid Ismail Varachia sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.42), for a total transaction of £520,000 ($684,030.52).

Codemasters Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, publishes, markets, and distributes racing video games in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company is headquartered in Southam, the United Kingdom. Codemasters Group Holdings Plc is a subsidiary of Reliance Big Entertainment (Singapore) Pte Limited.

