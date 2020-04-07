Peel Hunt Upgrades Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) to Buy

Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 350 ($4.60) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 380 ($5.00). Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.11% from the company’s current price.

IPX traded up GBX 33 ($0.43) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 333 ($4.38). 188,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,587. Impax Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 191 ($2.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 410 ($5.39). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 317.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 315.66. The stock has a market cap of $434.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

In other Impax Asset Management Group news, insider Charlie Ridge sold 28,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 350 ($4.60), for a total value of £99,165.50 ($130,446.59).

Impax Asset Management Group Company Profile

Impax Asset Management Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

