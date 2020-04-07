Peercoin (PPC) Price Up 15.5% This Week

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $60,459.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002688 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, Livecoin and Poloniex. During the last seven days, Peercoin has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,329.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.31 or 0.03524409 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002385 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00757775 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005250 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00012737 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,120,798 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net.

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WEX, Bittylicious, Trade By Trade, YoBit, Livecoin, HitBTC, Bitsane, CoinEgg, Bittrex, Poloniex, SouthXchange, BX Thailand, Cryptopia, Tux Exchange and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

