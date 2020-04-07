Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) Stake Boosted by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,284,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,817 shares during the quarter. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital makes up 3.8% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 5.89% of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital worth $11,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 944,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,506,000 after acquiring an additional 119,655 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $599,000. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 152,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the period. 36.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFLT traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $5.46. The company had a trading volume of 11,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,303. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.09. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $172.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.41.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $24.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.88%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.44%.

PFLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Maxim Group lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

In other Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital news, CFO Aviv Efrat purchased 18,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $86,098.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,930. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur H. Penn purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 100,250 shares of company stock valued at $482,061. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

