Penumbra’s (PEN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $184.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Penumbra from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Penumbra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.29.

NYSE:PEN opened at $154.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 114.34 and a beta of 0.69. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $121.80 and a 12 month high of $194.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $145.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.64 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 8.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 163 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $28,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.01, for a total transaction of $1,376,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,467 shares of company stock valued at $6,159,983 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. FMR LLC grew its position in Penumbra by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,237,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,303,000 after purchasing an additional 18,184 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Penumbra by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,112,000 after purchasing an additional 45,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Penumbra by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,667,000 after purchasing an additional 343,837 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth about $79,928,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 406,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,857,000 after acquiring an additional 30,892 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

