PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,880 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 3.0% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $46,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,167,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,203,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 323,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,227,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Cfra upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.90.

PEP opened at $131.16 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.